Toronto police are investigating a fatal collision in the city’s west end after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a home Thursday evening.

Officers were called around 8:25 p.m. on Thursday to the Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street area for reports of a pedestrian seriously injured on private property.

Police report that a 63‑year‑old woman was standing in front of a vehicle, guiding the driver up a temporary ramp, when the vehicle suddenly lurched forward.

According to investigators, the 73‑year‑old man behind the wheel of a black Honda Passport lost control, striking the woman. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Members of Traffic Services are leading the investigation and spent Thursday night gathering evidence at the scene. The incident marks Toronto’s second private‑property fatal collision of 2026, police said.

Authorities are appealing to residents, businesses and drivers in the area who may have security or dashcam footage to contact investigators.