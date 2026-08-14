Track preparation problems delay practice at Ontario Honda Dealers Indy in Markham

Track preparations remain underway ahead of the 2026 Honda Indy in Markham, Ont., Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2026 1:54 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2026 3:22 pm.

MARKHAM — The first practice session for the NTT IndyCar race at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy has been officially put on hold.

Originally scheduled for 3:05 p.m. local time, the 90-minute training session for North America’s premier open-wheel circuit was supposed to be the fourth of five car classifications to go around the track for practice or qualifying today. The first session will now take place at 6 p.m. ET.

No cars of any classification have taken to the 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre road course around downtown Markham.

A spokesperson has told media that the race promoter still has to complete the track build and have IndyCar officials deem the circuit safe and appropriate for competition.

It’s the first year Markham has hosted Canada’s only IndyCar race after the event moved from Toronto’s Exhibition Place, where it had been held since its inaugural running in 1986.

IndyCar and the City of Markham announced the move last September. The temporary circuit, built for the first time this week, runs between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, the Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407.

Fridays at Canada’s IndyCar race are free with spectators encouraged to donate what they can to the Make-A-Wish Foundation instead of buying a ticket. There are thousands of fans around the Markham track reaching 26 C or 31 with humidity.

Activities off the track, including autograph sessions with drivers, are going ahead as planned.

Qualifying for the IndyCar race is scheduled for Saturday, with the race set for Sunday afternoon.

USF2000 Championship, USF Pro 2000, Radical Cup Canada, and NASCAR Canada Series will also be running races around the road course this weekend.

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