Unifor says Stellantis is mulling closure and sale of idled Brampton, Ont., plant

The Stellantis vehicle assembly plant is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2026 2:30 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2026 3:10 pm.

TORONTO — Unifor says Stellantis is considering the closure and sale of its Brampton, Ont., assembly plant, which has been idled since 2023.

The union says it received notice from the automaker on Wednesday that it was seriously evaluating the sale and closure.

The Brampton plant had been slated to be retooled for Jeep production, a process that began early in 2024 before the company paused the plan in early 2025. In October 2025, Stellantis announced it was moving production of the Jeep Compass slated for Brampton to the U.S., leaving the plant idled indefinitely.

Unifor says Stellantis has not provided it with a formal written notice of the plant’s closure, but that its collective agreement with the automaker states it must provide no less than one year’s notice in the event of a closure or sale.

In a statement, Stellantis says it’s preparing to enter the collective bargaining process and has nothing to announce at this time but that it’s focused on finding a solution for the plant.

The move comes as Unifor is in the process of negotiating new labour agreements with the Detroit Three automakers. It’s currently in talks with General Motors, and is set to move on to Stellantis next.

Unifor local 1285 represents about 2,200 Unifor members at the Brampton plant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press

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