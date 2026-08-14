York Regional Police (YRP) have charged two men from Romania after an investigation into a cash‑trap operation that targeted ATMs across the region, allowing suspects to steal money that customers believed had failed to dispense.

Between June 17 and July 27, financial institutions reported 14 separate cash‑trap incidents. Investigators say the suspects installed double‑sided adhesive tape inside ATM cash‑dispensing slots, preventing customers from retrieving all — or any — of the money they attempted to withdraw. The suspects would then return later to collect the trapped cash.

On Aug. 6, officers arrested two suspects and seized a large quantity of double‑sided tape along with fabricated metal slides believed to be used in the construction of the cash‑trap devices.

Police say Razvan Zenica, 41, of Romania is charged with 13 counts of theft under $5,000 and 13 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Vasile Stoean, 52, of Romania is charged with six counts of theft under $5,000 and six counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police have released images of both suspects, noting they travelled throughout southwestern Ontario and may have targeted additional ATMs.

York police are asking anyone who believes they may have encountered a tampered ATM — or has information about similar incidents — to contact investigators.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.