Blue Jays place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on 7-day injured list with concussion

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited the game in the bottom of the sixth inning after colliding with infielder George Lombard Jr. as he slid into third base. SPORTSNET

By Sportsnet

Posted August 15, 2026 1:11 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2026 2:10 pm.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.‘s trying season just took another turn.

The Blue Jays placed Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day injured list on Saturday due to a concussion.

Guerrero exited Friday’s game after colliding with New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. and taking a knee to the head. He still managed to run 90 feet from third base to score on the play.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays called up outfielder Daz Cameron, who will be active Saturday against the Yankees (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, 3 p.m. ET / noon PT).

Toronto also designated right-handed reliever Lazaro Estrada for assignment to make room for Cameron on the 40-man roster.

Guerrero Jr. is in the midst of a cold 2026 with a .263/.337/.356 slash line and just seven home runs — none of which have come at Rogers Centre.

The concussion is the latest ailments that’s beset the typically reliable first baseman, who also missed time recently with hamstring tightness.

Charles McAdoo will get the first start in his place as he mans first base Saturday against the Yankees. The Blue Jays could also turn to the likes of Kazuma Okamoto to spend time at the position.

Cameron, 29, has played 160 games over five MLB seasons since he was a 37th overall pick of the Houston Astros in 2015. The McDonough, Ga., native owns 11 home runs and 42 RBIs to go with a .200/.258/.326 slash line while appearing in games for the Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers.

Estrada was optioned to triple-A for the fifth time this year Friday after posting a 5.54 ERA with nine strikeouts and 10 walks over 13 innings with the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has now maxed out his minor-league options and would need to pass through waivers if he is recalled and sent down again.

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