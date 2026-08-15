Filly Luster captures 167th running of the King’s Plate 

Jockey John Velazquez rides Luster to win the 167th running of the King's Plate horse race, in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2026 6:38 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2026 6:39 pm.

John Velazquez rode filly Luster to an emphatic win in the King’s Plate on Saturday.

Luster, the Woodbine Oaks winner and 1-5 race favourite, stood fourth at the top of the final turn.

She came on strong down the stretch to pull away from the field and easily win the race in two minutes 2.01 seconds.

Luster earned trainer Josie Carrol her fourth Plate title and on the 20th anniversary of her first with Edenwold.

Military Time was second in the 12-horse field.

Fire and Wine took third.

More to come

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