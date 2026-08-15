Judge approves $31.5M settlement in sexual assault case against Quebec archdiocese

The Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, is seen in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2026 1:13 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2026 1:22 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec law firm says a provincial Superior Court judge has approved a historic $31.5-million settlement for sexual assault claimants in a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec City archdiocese.

The greenlit agreement ends a years-long legal saga for claimants who say they were sexually abused by priests and employees of the Catholic organization going back to 1940.

Plaintiffs Gaétan Bégin and Pierre Bolduc, who spearheaded the class action, say they were sexually assaulted by parish priests starting in the 1950s and 1960s when they were aged 14 and 12, respectively.

Scores of alleged victims — both men and women — have said they plan to participate in the case.

The Dufresne Wee law firm says victims have 90 days to submit a claim outlining the alleged abuse and how it affected their lives.

The amount paid out to recipients will be determined by two retired judges. The firm says the Quebec City archdiocese will issue a letter of apology to each victim whose claim is accepted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2026.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search underway for missing pilot who 'failed to return' to Oshawa Airport

Authorities in Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region are searching for a small plane which they say “has failed to return as expected.” In a statement issued Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police...

18m ago

Blue Jays place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on 7-day injured list with concussion

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trying season just took another turn. The Blue Jays placed Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day injured list on Saturday due to a concussion. Guerrero exited Friday's game after...

15m ago

'Her daughter never came home': The hours before the death of Melina Frattolin

MONTREAL — On a nice day in July 2025, a man and his daughter were nearing the end of their trip to the United States, with the girl set to return home to Montreal that night. She never made it back. Her father reported her missing and her body was found, hours later, in a marsh in rural New York.

6h ago

Man ejected from motorcycle after crashing into construction sign on Hwy. 401

A man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering early Saturday morning. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the westbound...

5h ago

Top Stories

Search underway for missing pilot who 'failed to return' to Oshawa Airport

Authorities in Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region are searching for a small plane which they say “has failed to return as expected.” In a statement issued Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police...

18m ago

Blue Jays place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on 7-day injured list with concussion

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trying season just took another turn. The Blue Jays placed Guerrero Jr. on the seven-day injured list on Saturday due to a concussion. Guerrero exited Friday's game after...

15m ago

'Her daughter never came home': The hours before the death of Melina Frattolin

MONTREAL — On a nice day in July 2025, a man and his daughter were nearing the end of their trip to the United States, with the girl set to return home to Montreal that night. She never made it back. Her father reported her missing and her body was found, hours later, in a marsh in rural New York.

6h ago

Man ejected from motorcycle after crashing into construction sign on Hwy. 401

A man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering early Saturday morning. According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the westbound...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Why some Canadians are missing out on treatment for rare diseases

While some drugs used to treat rare diseases have been approved by Health Canada, they're not always made available to Canadians. Cristina Howorun reports on the challenges some Canadians battling uncommon illnesses continue to face.

August 14, 2026 1:57 pm EST EST

3:23
Ford government wins court appeal in removal of Toronto bike lanes

Doug Ford’s PC government has secured a major victory in the ongoing saga related to bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

23h ago

2:16
Murder investigation of Ding Ping Wang leads to new details

Toronto police say an investigation into the 2022 murder of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old Toronto man who was shot and killed in a Scarborough plaza, has resulted in authorities gaining valuable information on the suspect.

August 14, 2026 12:45 pm EST EST

2:00
Dry with low humidity until Sunday storm risk

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures heading into the weekend with showers and periods of light rain returning for Sunday.

August 13, 2026 8:01 pm EST EST

1:44
More than $1M in valuables recovered in 'sophisticated' break-in scheme

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say.

August 13, 2026 12:41 pm EST EST

More Videos