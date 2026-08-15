Man, 22, accused of sexually assaulting two young boys is charged again

Photo: The CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 15, 2026 11:47 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2026 11:51 am.

A man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young boys in Windsor’s west end, was arrested and charged this week, according to authorities.

Investigators say 22-year-old Qasim Sabi is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and failure to comply with a previous release order.

On Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road for reports of a disturbance shortly before 10 p.m. that evening.

It was alleged that Sabi approached two boys, ages 8 and 10, who were playing in the area.

“The suspect allegedly attempted to kiss the 10-year-old boy, who was able to avoid the advance,” police wrote in a statement issued on Saturday. “The suspect then reportedly kissed the 8-year-old boy on the cheek twice.”

“The children ran home and told their parents, who spotted and confronted the suspect before he entered a residence in the same block,” police added.

About 30 minutes later, officers located Sabi in an alley near Peter Street.

“The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended by officers, with assistance of K-9 Officer Link, following a brief struggle,” police wrote.

At the time of the incident, authorities say Sabi was bound by a release order from a previous sexual assault case in May 2025, which requires him to remain at his residence daily between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

In that case, Sabi faces four other charges, including sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

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