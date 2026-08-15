Man ejected from motorcycle after crashing into construction sign on Hwy. 401

A man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Pickering early Saturday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Brock Road and Westney Road.

In a video shared to social media on Saturday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the motorcyclist was reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, when he struck an electronic sign and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was a 22-year-old man from Scarborough. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and say an investigation is ongoing.