Man critically wounded in Scarborough shooting
Posted August 15, 2026 10:14 pm.
Last Updated August 15, 2026 10:28 pm.
Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Scarborough.
Investigators were called to an apartment building in the Lawrence Avenue East and Overture Road area just after 9 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics say they transported one man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say how many suspects they are looking for or provide a description.