Man critically wounded in Scarborough shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 15, 2026 10:14 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2026 10:28 pm.

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Scarborough.

Investigators were called to an apartment building in the Lawrence Avenue East and Overture Road area just after 9 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say they transported one man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how many suspects they are looking for or provide a description.

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