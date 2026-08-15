Man critically wounded in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Scarborough.

Investigators were called to an apartment building in the Lawrence Avenue East and Overture Road area just after 9 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say they transported one man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how many suspects they are looking for or provide a description.