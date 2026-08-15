Police release image of suspect in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing of TTC employee

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a TTC employee.

Investigtors say a man was walking alone in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets when he was approached from behind by another man just after 8 a.m. Friday, and stabbed in what they say was an unprovoked attack.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali confirmed later in the day that the man was an electrical worker with the transit agency who was on a break when he was attacked. He said the man had been released from hospital and was recovering at home.

Police say the suspect is five-feet-eight to five-feet-10 with a medium build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue vest, light grey pants with side pockets, brown leather shoes with mustard coloured laces, and a backwards black baseball cap with white lettering on it.