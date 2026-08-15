Police release image of suspect in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing of TTC employee

Surveillance photo of a man wanted in an unprovoked stabbing attack against a TTC employee on August 14, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 15, 2026 4:56 pm.

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a TTC employee.

Investigtors say a man was walking alone in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets when he was approached from behind by another man just after 8 a.m. Friday, and stabbed in what they say was an unprovoked attack.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali confirmed later in the day that the man was an electrical worker with the transit agency who was on a break when he was attacked. He said the man had been released from hospital and was recovering at home.

Police say the suspect is five-feet-eight to five-feet-10 with a medium build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue vest, light grey pants with side pockets, brown leather shoes with mustard coloured laces, and a backwards black baseball cap with white lettering on it.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough car crash sends 5 people to hospital

Five people were sent to a hospital, one in critical condition, on Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and...

2h ago

University of Toronto's law school to ban laptops in some classes

A new policy at the University of Toronto's law school that would make some classes laptop-free is getting push back from students.

2h ago

Search underway for missing pilot who 'failed to return' to Oshawa Airport

Authorities in Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region are searching for a small plane which they say “has failed to return as expected.” In a statement issued Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police...

2h ago

Lala strengthens into a hurricane and bears down on Hawaii’s Big Island with heavy rain, winds

Hawaii’s Big Island was threatened Saturday with its first possible direct hit from a hurricane in 155 years as Hurricane Lala roared in the Pacific Ocean and gusty wind, waves and rain pounded the region.

25m ago

Top Stories

Scarborough car crash sends 5 people to hospital

Five people were sent to a hospital, one in critical condition, on Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and...

2h ago

University of Toronto's law school to ban laptops in some classes

A new policy at the University of Toronto's law school that would make some classes laptop-free is getting push back from students.

2h ago

Search underway for missing pilot who 'failed to return' to Oshawa Airport

Authorities in Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region are searching for a small plane which they say “has failed to return as expected.” In a statement issued Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police...

2h ago

Lala strengthens into a hurricane and bears down on Hawaii’s Big Island with heavy rain, winds

Hawaii’s Big Island was threatened Saturday with its first possible direct hit from a hurricane in 155 years as Hurricane Lala roared in the Pacific Ocean and gusty wind, waves and rain pounded the region.

25m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Why some Canadians are missing out on treatment for rare diseases

While some drugs used to treat rare diseases have been approved by Health Canada, they're not always made available to Canadians. Cristina Howorun reports on the challenges some Canadians battling uncommon illnesses continue to face.

August 14, 2026 1:57 pm EST EST

3:23
Ford government wins court appeal in removal of Toronto bike lanes

Doug Ford’s PC government has secured a major victory in the ongoing saga related to bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

August 14, 2026 2:36 pm EST EST

2:16
Murder investigation of Ding Ping Wang leads to new details

Toronto police say an investigation into the 2022 murder of Ding Ping Wang, a 31‑year‑old Toronto man who was shot and killed in a Scarborough plaza, has resulted in authorities gaining valuable information on the suspect.

August 14, 2026 12:45 pm EST EST

2:00
Dry with low humidity until Sunday storm risk

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures heading into the weekend with showers and periods of light rain returning for Sunday.

August 13, 2026 8:01 pm EST EST

1:44
More than $1M in valuables recovered in 'sophisticated' break-in scheme

Three suspects are facing 150 charges in connection to a series of high-end residential break-ins in Toronto, police say.

August 13, 2026 12:41 pm EST EST

More Videos