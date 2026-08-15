Scarborough car crash sends 5 people to hospital

Five people were sent to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road just before 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say the drivers remained at the scene and that five people sustained injuries.

One person was in critical life-threatening condition and four others had minor injuries. They were all brought to a hospital for treatment.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.