Scarborough car crash sends 5 people to hospital
Posted August 15, 2026 2:18 pm.
Last Updated August 15, 2026 2:19 pm.
Five people were sent to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road just before 1:15 p.m.
Authorities say the drivers remained at the scene and that five people sustained injuries.
One person was in critical life-threatening condition and four others had minor injuries. They were all brought to a hospital for treatment.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.