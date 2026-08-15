Search underway for missing pilot who ‘failed to return’ to Oshawa Airport

Authorities in Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region are searching for a small plane which they say “has failed to return as expected.”

In a statement issued Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said they are seeking assistance from the public in locating the aircraft which is described as a small single-seat blue plane with “FOFZ” on the tail.

Authorities have identified the person flying the plane as 73-year-old David. He is described as an experienced pilot who stands at five-foot-seven, with a slim build, black/grey hair and a moustache.

Police say he departed Oshawa Airport at 8:30 a.m. on Friday in a single home-built aircraft and was expected to return an hour later.

“David typically flies in the area south of Kawartha Lakes township and north of Lake Scugog, however the last known location of the aircraft is believed to be around Balsam Lake,” the Durham Regional Police Service said in a statement released Saturday.

They say a search is ongoing.