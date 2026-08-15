Toronto police investigating two separate Friday night stabbings

Toronto police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred on Friday evening.

Authorities were first called to the Keelesdale-Eglinton West neighbourhood, near Rogers Road and Keele Street, at 11:21 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim in his 30s who had been stabbed. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspect description is available, but an investigation is ongoing.

About 20 minutes later, authorities were called to the downtown area of Wellesley Street East and Jarvis Street for reports of a second, unrelated stabbing.

In that incident, a man in his 30s was found with stab wounds and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect(s) fled the area before officers arrived.

No other details were immediately available.