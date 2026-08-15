Toronto police searching for hit-and-run driver who fled early morning car crash
Posted August 15, 2026 12:05 pm.
Toronto police were called The Junction neighbourhood early Saturday morning for reports of a hit-and-run crash that left several vehicles damaged.
Officers say the crash happened near Old Weston Road and Dupont Street some time before 6:30 a.m.
Witnesses told police they saw the occupants of one of the vehicles fleeing the area on foot after the crash. No injuries were reported.
Police haven’t released a description of the suspect(s), but say an investigation is ongoing.