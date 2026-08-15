Winnipeg Sea Bears win CEBL Championship 98-84 over Brampton

Brampton Honey Badgers' Roddy Peters (2) defends against Winnipeg Sea Bears' Xavier Moon (17) during first half CEBL championship action in Winnipeg on Saturday, August 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By News Staff

Posted August 15, 2026 5:57 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2026 7:39 pm.

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are Canadian Elite Basketball League champions for the first time in franchise history.

Despite playing without injured star forward Teddy Allen, the Manitoba crew defeated the visiting Brampton Honey Badgers 98-84 on Saturday at Canada Life Centre to claim the 2026 title.

The CEBL championship was intended to be a three-game series concluding Sunday, but Wednesday’s first game at Brampton’s CAA Centre was suspended early due to condensation on the court, and then cancelled.

The league then said a three-game final couldn’t be completed within the scheduled window, and after consulting with both clubs, opted to return to a single game used from 2019 to 2025 to determine the champion.

Xavier Moon led the Sea Bears with 29 points and seven rebounds, while Simon Hildebrandt had 24 points and six rebounds.

Sean East the Second led the Honey Badgers with 27 points and five assists. Trentyn Flowers had 20 points for the visitors, who trailed 46-42 at halftime and 73-60 heading into the final quarter.

The Sea Bears, who finished second in the Western Conference, defeated the Saskatoon Mamba and Vancouver Bandits in the West playoffs to reach the final.

The Honey Badgers, who finished second in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Ottawa BlackJacks and Niagara River Lions in the East playoffs to reach the final.

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