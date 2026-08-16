1 man dead, 3 people injured in Brampton car crash

One person has died and three others are injured following a serious car crash in Brampton overnight.

Emergency crews were called to The Gore Road and Castle Oaks Crossing at 1:10 a.m.

According to investigators, a Nissan Pathfinder SUV and a minivan were travelling southbound on The Gore Road when the two vehicles made contact, causing the Pathfinder to lose control and roll over.

The driver of the vehicle – a man in his 20s – was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people who were inside the minivan were transported to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.