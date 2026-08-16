9 people rescued after vessel capsizes in Lake Ontario

An undated photo of a Peel Regional Police marine unit boat.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 16, 2026 11:18 am.

Nine people were rescued from Lake Ontario on Saturday afternoon after a vessel capsized near Port Credit Harbour Marina in Mississauga.

The Peel Regional Police Marine Unit responded to the distress call just after 5 p.m.

Officers located the overturned vessel approximately 50 metres south of the Ridgetown breakwall, with nine people clinging to it.

They were all safely rescued and transported back to the marina. No injuries were reported beyond minor abrasions.

Police say a good samaritan on a personal watercraft also assisted in rescuing one of the individuals before officers arrived.

Authorities say high winds and 2 to 3 metre waves made the rescue challenging.

The vessel was later located on rocks near the west side of the Credit River. Due to hazardous weather and water conditions, recovery efforts were not pursued. 

Police say the Coast Guard was notified of its last known location.

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