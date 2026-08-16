Structure of Zanzibar strip club in Toronto ‘compromised’ after fire
Posted August 16, 2026 7:22 am.
Last Updated August 16, 2026 9:16 am.
A commercial building in Toronto’s downtown core caught fire early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 359 Yonge Street just after 6 a.m. for reports of a blaze near the roof-area of Zanzibar strip club.
Fire fighters are actively working to put out the blaze, but say areas of the structure are now deemed compromised due to a partial collapse of the roof.
So far, no injuries have been reported.