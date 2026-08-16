Conservatives call for extension of temporary gas price relief until next summer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at Cascadia Metals in Delta, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 16, 2026 3:31 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2026 4:37 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the federal government should give Canadians at least another 10 months of relief at the pumps.

The Liberals suspended the federal fuel excise tax in April in response to global price shocks sparked by the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

At the time, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the measure would stay in place until Labour Day, and would bring gas prices down by an average of 10 cents a litre and diesel by four cents a litre.

At a news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Poilievre said prices are on the rise again and Canadians can’t afford a 10-cent-per-litre hike next month.

“This would lower the price of the pump and make groceries, homebuilding materials and other products that are transported more affordable for Canadians,” he said.

He said the Conservatives estimate that higher oil prices have resulted in a $6-billion windfall for the federal government, and suggested the Liberal use that additional revenue to pay for the continued relief.

In a letter to Carney, Poilievre said he wants the excise tax relief extended until at least July 1, 2027, at which time it can be reviewed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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