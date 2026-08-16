Man, 36, charged in unprovoked stabbing of TTC employee

A photo of Anthony Christopher David McLaughlin is shown. He is wanted in connection with the stabbing of a TTC employee on August 14, 2026. TPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 16, 2026 9:12 am.

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with the unprovoked stabbing of a TTC employee on Friday.

According to investigators, an on-duty electrical worker was taking a break in the Bloor-Yonge area shortly after 8 a.m.

It is alleged that 36-year-old Anthony Christopher David McLaughlin approached the employee from behind and stabbed him before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now home recovering.

On Saturday, police say McLaughlin turned himself in to police. He was arrested and charged with two offences, including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

“Our employees’ safety is paramount and incidents of violence against TTC workers in the line of duty are completely unacceptable,” TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali, wrote in a statement shared Saturday.

“Recent changes to the Criminal Code strengthened how assaults on public transit workers are treated, reinforcing that violence against transit workers is never acceptable,” he added.

McLaughlin is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.

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