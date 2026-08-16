Two men seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing
Posted August 16, 2026 6:14 pm.
Last Updated August 16, 2026 7:18 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after two men were stabbed in the Kensington Market neighbourhood.
Investigators say they received reports just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday that two men were fighting in the Augusta Avenue and College Street area.
When they arrived, they found one man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
A short while later, they found a second man suffering from stab wounds. He was also taken to a trauma centre but the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.
The ages of the two men were not immediately available.