Two men seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after two men were stabbed in the Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Investigators say they received reports just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday that two men were fighting in the Augusta Avenue and College Street area.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

A short while later, they found a second man suffering from stab wounds. He was also taken to a trauma centre but the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The ages of the two men were not immediately available.