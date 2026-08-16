Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are searching for suspects following a shooting in Etobicoke.

Investigators were called to a commerical plaza in the area of Islington Avenue and Bergamot Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The age of the victim was not immediately available.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene prior to their arrival. They were last seen wearing hoodies and ski masks.