Quebec man ordered to pay $1,000 over use of fake AI-generated court cases

ChatGPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kiichiro Sato

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 16, 2026 8:01 pm.

A Quebec man has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $1,000 after filing court arguments that included fake legal cases generated by ChatGPT. 

In an Aug. 11 decision, the Quebec Court of Appeal says the man was representing himself in a dispute over the division of assets following his divorce.

The court says the man cited four court decisions that did not exist, including two he claimed were from the Supreme Court of Canada. 

The court says the man learned during a consultation with a lawyer that the cases did not exist, but still filed his arguments without removing them.

The judges say the man only explained that the false cases came from ChatGPT after they questioned him during the hearing. 

The court said knowingly citing fake cases was a serious breach that caused unnecessary work for the court and the man’s ex-wife.

The man was ordered to pay $1,000 to compensate his ex-wife for her time and work, on top of the costs of the appeal. 

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 suspects sought after assault, shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a violent assault in Etobicoke. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 6:45 p.m. Sunday for...

25m ago

Two men seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after two men were stabbed in the Kensington Market neighbourhood. Investigators say they received reports just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday that two men were fighting in...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are searching for suspects following a shooting in Etobicoke.

2h ago

Zanzibar owner vows to rebuild 'bigger and better' after fire compromises landmark building

Toronto's fire chief praised the decisions made by fire officials at the scene of the early morning blaze, saying it likely "saved the rest of this block."

2h ago

Top Stories

2 suspects sought after assault, shooting in Etobicoke

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a violent assault in Etobicoke. Investigators were called to a plaza in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 6:45 p.m. Sunday for...

25m ago

Two men seriously injured in Kensington Market stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after two men were stabbed in the Kensington Market neighbourhood. Investigators say they received reports just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday that two men were fighting in...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are searching for suspects following a shooting in Etobicoke.

2h ago

Zanzibar owner vows to rebuild 'bigger and better' after fire compromises landmark building

Toronto's fire chief praised the decisions made by fire officials at the scene of the early morning blaze, saying it likely "saved the rest of this block."

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:06
Early morning fire compromises iconic Zanzibar Tavern

A building that has stood in Toronto's downtown core for decades is considered compromised after fire swept through the structure early Sunday morning.

6h ago

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

August 15, 2026 8:11 pm EST EST

3:01
U of T's law school to ban laptops in some classes

U of T's Henry N.R. Jackman Faculty of Law has notified students this week that many of its professors will ban laptops from their classrooms this fall. Catalina Gillies reports on their reasoning and the response from the Students' Law Society.

August 14, 2026 9:58 pm EST EST

2:07
Nice start to the weekend, showers likely on Sunday

Mostly sunny with a mix of sun and cloud moving in Saturday afternoon. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Sunday as humidity increases.

August 14, 2026 6:59 pm EST EST

3:03
Why some Canadians are missing out on treatment for rare diseases

While some drugs used to treat rare diseases have been approved by Health Canada, they're not always made available to Canadians. Cristina Howorun reports on the challenges some Canadians battling uncommon illnesses continue to face.

August 14, 2026 1:57 pm EST EST

More Videos