Woman dies in hospital after being swept into Lake Ontario

A woman was pronounced dead late Saturday evening after being swept into the water at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area for a search and rescue operation at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Authorities were able to locate the woman at approximately 11:15 p.m., and she was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“At this time, we have not been able to locate and notify her next of kin. As a result, I’m unable to provide any further details regarding the deceased until that notification has taken place,” a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police told CityNews.