Woman dies in hospital after being swept into Lake Ontario

A Peel Region Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. PRPS/HO

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 16, 2026 10:42 am.

A woman was pronounced dead late Saturday evening after being swept into the water at Jack Darling Park in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area for a search and rescue operation at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Authorities were able to locate the woman at approximately 11:15 p.m., and she was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“At this time, we have not been able to locate and notify her next of kin. As a result, I’m unable to provide any further details regarding the deceased until that notification has taken place,” a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police told CityNews.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 people rescued after vessel capsizes in Lake Ontario

Nine people were rescued from Lake Ontario on Saturday afternoon after a vessel capsized near Port Credit Harbour Marina in Mississauga. The Peel Regional Police Marine Unit responded to the distress...

1h ago

Man, 36, charged in unprovoked stabbing of TTC employee

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with the unprovoked stabbing of a TTC employee on Friday. According to investigators, an on-duty electrical worker was taking a break in the Bloor-Yonge...

3h ago

Structure of Zanzibar strip club in Toronto 'compromised' after fire

A commercial building in Toronto’s downtown core caught fire early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 359 Yonge Street just after 6 a.m. for reports of a blaze near the roof-area of Zanzibar...

3h ago

1 man dead, 3 people injured in Brampton car crash

One person has died and three others are injured following a serious car crash in Brampton overnight. Emergency crews were called to The Gore Road and Castle Oaks Crossing at 1:10 a.m. According...

1h ago

Top Stories

9 people rescued after vessel capsizes in Lake Ontario

Nine people were rescued from Lake Ontario on Saturday afternoon after a vessel capsized near Port Credit Harbour Marina in Mississauga. The Peel Regional Police Marine Unit responded to the distress...

1h ago

Man, 36, charged in unprovoked stabbing of TTC employee

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with the unprovoked stabbing of a TTC employee on Friday. According to investigators, an on-duty electrical worker was taking a break in the Bloor-Yonge...

3h ago

Structure of Zanzibar strip club in Toronto 'compromised' after fire

A commercial building in Toronto’s downtown core caught fire early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to 359 Yonge Street just after 6 a.m. for reports of a blaze near the roof-area of Zanzibar...

3h ago

1 man dead, 3 people injured in Brampton car crash

One person has died and three others are injured following a serious car crash in Brampton overnight. Emergency crews were called to The Gore Road and Castle Oaks Crossing at 1:10 a.m. According...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Luster earns emphatic victory in King's Plate thoroughbred race

John Velazquez rode filly Luster to an emphatic win in the King's Plate on Saturday. David Zura with the sights and sounds from Woodbine Racetrack .

13h ago

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

16h ago

3:01
U of T's law school to ban laptops in some classes

U of T's Henry N.R. Jackman Faculty of Law has notified students this week that many of its professors will ban laptops from their classrooms this fall. Catalina Gillies reports on their reasoning and the response from the Students' Law Society.

August 14, 2026 9:58 pm EST EST

3:03
Why some Canadians are missing out on treatment for rare diseases

While some drugs used to treat rare diseases have been approved by Health Canada, they're not always made available to Canadians. Cristina Howorun reports on the challenges some Canadians battling uncommon illnesses continue to face.

August 14, 2026 1:57 pm EST EST

3:23
Ford government wins court appeal in removal of Toronto bike lanes

Doug Ford’s PC government has secured a major victory in the ongoing saga related to bike lanes in downtown Toronto.

August 14, 2026 2:36 pm EST EST

More Videos