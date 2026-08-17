Bonnie Tyler is remembered as worldwide star at her Welsh funeral

The coffin is taken from Swansea Minster following the funeral of Bonnie Tyler in Swansea, Wales, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Brian Melley And Leslie Ambriz, The Associated Press,

Posted August 17, 2026 11:48 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 12:13 pm.

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Fans crowded outside a Welsh church Monday where family and friends remembered husky-voiced singer Bonnie Tyler as a star loved worldwide.

Tyler’s “If I Sing You A Love Song” played as her rose-covered coffin was carried into Swansea Minster for the invite-only funeral that was projected on a screen outside. Her “It’s a Heartache” played as the coffin was placed in front of the altar.

“Bonnie was always a star but never a diva,” her manager, Matthew Davis, said in one of several tributes. “She never forgot her roots or where she came from. She would have been amazed and very gratified at the massive outpouring of love from all over the world that has occurred since her sudden and unexpected passing.”

The Grammy-nominated pop star, beloved for her 1983 chart-topping power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” died last month in a hospital in Portugal at 75. She had been hospitalized in May in Faro, where she had a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

The funeral was held less than a week after her signature song served as the soundtrack at celebrations marking a total eclipse that darkened skies across parts of Europe.

Crowds lined the streets Saturday in her seaside Welsh village of Mumbles as a hearse carried her coffin, draped in a Welsh flag, home.

Kathleen Davies, who joined the crowd outside the church, said she was starstruck when she first saw Tyler but later came to learn she was down to earth.

“She’s Welsh through and through,” Davies said. “Everything about her, she’s natural, there’s no fake stuff. When you see her on the interviews, she’s just who she is.”

Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins, a coal miner’s daughter in public housing with an outside toilet in Skewen, Wales, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) outside Swansea. She grew up with three sisters and two brothers.

Canon Justin Davies said in a eulogy written by her family that she first performed in a contest at a rugby club in the late 1960s, singing ”Those Were The Days,” made famous by Mary Hopkin.

“She came in second and won just one pound, but was hooked,” Davies said. “The rest, as they say, was history.”

Tyler went on to earn three Grammy nods and in 2013 represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest, where she came in 19th. She was honored as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2022 for her services to music by Queen Elizabeth II, thanks mainly to “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

The ballad shot to the top of the charts in Britain and the United States and has had more than 1 billion streams, boosted by real eclipses in 2017, 2024 and most recently during last week’s solar eclipse.

She was also known for “Holding Out For a Hero,” from the soundtrack of the film “Footloose.”

___

Melley reported from London.

Brian Melley And Leslie Ambriz, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

2h ago

5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this...

8m ago

LeBlanc to meet Greer, Lutnick as clock ticks toward new U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — Canada's top trade negotiators are set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday, less than two days before the latest round of tariffs is set to take effect.

19m ago

2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

2h ago

5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this...

8m ago

LeBlanc to meet Greer, Lutnick as clock ticks toward new U.S. tariffs

OTTAWA — Canada's top trade negotiators are set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday, less than two days before the latest round of tariffs is set to take effect.

19m ago

2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville' actress, dead at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

4h ago

2:40
Fire compromises well-known Toronto strip club

Investigators have begun a probe into the cause and circumstances of a fire that left Zanzibar Tavern in downtown Toronto severely compromised. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

4:06
Early morning fire compromises iconic Zanzibar Tavern

A building that has stood in Toronto's downtown core for decades is considered compromised after fire swept through the structure early Sunday morning.

21h ago

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

August 15, 2026 8:11 pm EST EST

3:01
U of T's law school to ban laptops in some classes

U of T's Henry N.R. Jackman Faculty of Law has notified students this week that many of its professors will ban laptops from their classrooms this fall. Catalina Gillies reports on their reasoning and the response from the Students' Law Society.

August 14, 2026 9:58 pm EST EST

More Videos