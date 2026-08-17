5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Police have identified the adult suspects as Jahnoi Bell, 21, of Brampton (left), Mcaium Aarons, 25, of Toronto, and Jayden Christmah, 23, of Orangeville (right).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 17, 2026 10:05 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 10:15 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this spring.

Officers were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Kennedy Road near St. Joachim Elementary School and Arnott Charlton Public School at approximately 10:21 p.m. on April 3 after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, police found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim — a male youth — was located a short distance away near Weybridge Trail, also suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite emergency efforts, both victims died.

Following what investigators describe as an extensive, months‑long probe, five suspects were arrested between May and July. Police have identified the adult suspects as Jahnoi Bell, 21, of Brampton, Mcaium Aarons, 25, of Toronto, and Jayden Christmah, 23, of Orangeville. Two 17‑year‑olds from Brampton have also been charged but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Bell is charged with two counts of first‑degree murder. One of the 17‑year‑olds is charged with two counts of first‑degree murder.

Firearms recovered during investigation, police say

The second 17‑year‑old faces two counts of first‑degree murder, along with multiple firearm‑related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Aarons is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breach of probation. Christmah is charged with possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

“Two lives were cut short by gun violence, leaving families and a community to grieve,” said Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah. “This investigation has been relentless, and these arrests are an important step toward holding those responsible accountable.”

All five suspects were held in custody pending bail hearings. Police say two firearms were recovered during the investigation — one at the homicide scene and another during a search warrant executed at a Brampton residence.

The youths were not identified by means of the YCJA.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

15m ago

Possible human remains found in Scarborough; police investigating suspicious incident

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the Ellesmere Road and Markham...

33m ago

Mike Layton looking to re-enter municipal politics, to run in University-Rosedale

Former Toronto councillor Mike Layton is looking to make a return to municipal politics and will run for a spot at City Hall in the fall election. Layton served three terms on city council from 2010...

1h ago

Gas price rebound drove inflation up to 3% in July: StatCan

OTTAWA — July’s rebound in gas prices pushed the annual rate of inflation up to three per cent last month even as there were signs cost pressures were easing at the grocery store, Statistics Canada said Monday.

updated

23m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

15m ago

Possible human remains found in Scarborough; police investigating suspicious incident

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the Ellesmere Road and Markham...

33m ago

Mike Layton looking to re-enter municipal politics, to run in University-Rosedale

Former Toronto councillor Mike Layton is looking to make a return to municipal politics and will run for a spot at City Hall in the fall election. Layton served three terms on city council from 2010...

1h ago

Gas price rebound drove inflation up to 3% in July: StatCan

OTTAWA — July’s rebound in gas prices pushed the annual rate of inflation up to three per cent last month even as there were signs cost pressures were easing at the grocery store, Statistics Canada said Monday.

updated

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Fire compromises well-known Toronto strip club

Investigators have begun a probe into the cause and circumstances of a fire that left Zanzibar Tavern in downtown Toronto severely compromised. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

4:06
Early morning fire compromises iconic Zanzibar Tavern

A building that has stood in Toronto's downtown core for decades is considered compromised after fire swept through the structure early Sunday morning.

19h ago

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

August 15, 2026 8:11 pm EST EST

3:01
U of T's law school to ban laptops in some classes

U of T's Henry N.R. Jackman Faculty of Law has notified students this week that many of its professors will ban laptops from their classrooms this fall. Catalina Gillies reports on their reasoning and the response from the Students' Law Society.

August 14, 2026 9:58 pm EST EST

2:07
Nice start to the weekend, showers likely on Sunday

Mostly sunny with a mix of sun and cloud moving in Saturday afternoon. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Sunday as humidity increases.

August 14, 2026 6:59 pm EST EST

More Videos