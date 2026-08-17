Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this spring.

Officers were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Kennedy Road near St. Joachim Elementary School and Arnott Charlton Public School at approximately 10:21 p.m. on April 3 after reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, police found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim — a male youth — was located a short distance away near Weybridge Trail, also suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite emergency efforts, both victims died.

Following what investigators describe as an extensive, months‑long probe, five suspects were arrested between May and July. Police have identified the adult suspects as Jahnoi Bell, 21, of Brampton, Mcaium Aarons, 25, of Toronto, and Jayden Christmah, 23, of Orangeville. Two 17‑year‑olds from Brampton have also been charged but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Bell is charged with two counts of first‑degree murder. One of the 17‑year‑olds is charged with two counts of first‑degree murder.

Firearms recovered during investigation, police say

The second 17‑year‑old faces two counts of first‑degree murder, along with multiple firearm‑related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Aarons is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and breach of probation. Christmah is charged with possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking.

“Two lives were cut short by gun violence, leaving families and a community to grieve,” said Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah. “This investigation has been relentless, and these arrests are an important step toward holding those responsible accountable.”

All five suspects were held in custody pending bail hearings. Police say two firearms were recovered during the investigation — one at the homicide scene and another during a search warrant executed at a Brampton residence.

The youths were not identified by means of the YCJA.