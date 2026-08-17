Jann Arden celebrates wedding to Icelandic author Thordis Elva

Feet on ground, ring in hand — Jann Arden has gotten married.

The Calgary-based singer shared a photo on social media of her and Icelandic author and activist Thordis Elva dressed in white wedding attire.

The post’s caption reads, “Wife and wife” and includes Saturday’s date.

Comments were left by several Canadian personalities who reported through their own photos and posts on social media about being in attendance.

Arden had a string of radio hits in the 1990s including “Insensitive” and “Good Mother,” and starred as a fictionalized version of herself in the CTV comedy “Jann.”

The couple went Instagram official over a year ago and Arden told an interviewer on CBC’s “The Assembly” that after being single for 10 years, her heart was “very open” in the relationship, and she was “very happy.”

The pair got engaged over New Year’s Eve and have been detailing their wedding plans in recent months on Arden’s podcast.

Arden’s team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press