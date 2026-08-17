Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dance to Xav’s new song in Montreal hardware store

Screenshot of video showing former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend pop star Katy Perry dancing to Trudeau’s son Xav’s new song, “Downtown,” inside a Montreal hardware store. (Courtesy: Instagram/Xavier Trudeau)

By Jessica Barile

Posted August 17, 2026 10:34 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 1:31 pm.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his girlfriend pop star Katy Perry have gone viral after sharing a video of themselves dancing to Trudeau’s son Xav’s new song, “Downtown,” inside a Montreal hardware store.

Xav, who is pursuing a career in music, shared the video on social media to promote the new track, encouraging fans to tag him in their own reaction videos.

In the clip, Trudeau dances through the store while holding a bundle of household items in one arm and a plunger in the other. Perry films him as he sings and dances along to the song.

“In the Home Hardware on Saint-Laurent Street,” Trudeau says in the video.

The pair were first romantically linked after they were spotted together in Montreal in July 2025, including at a dinner at a restaurant on the city’s Plateau.

Perry has also developed a relationship with Xav, who has previously said he turns to the singer for advice on his music.

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