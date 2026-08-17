LeBlanc to meet Greer, Lutnick as clock ticks toward new U.S. tariffs

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, right, and chief trade negotiator Janice Charette take part in a press conference during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 17, 2026 12:15 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 12:44 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s top trade negotiators are set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday, less than two days before the latest round of tariffs is set to take effect.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Janice Charette, the chief trade negotiator, have been in Washington since last week and are hoping for a deal that would halt the tariffs.

The pair met with Greer virtually on Sunday, and a spokesperson for LeBlanc’s office described the one-hour meeting as constructive.

Talks have intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on July 20 to impose 50 per cent levies on a range of Canadian goods. The order is set to take effect just after midnight on Wednesday.

These tariffs are in response to Canada’s provincial bans on American alcohol, the supply-managed dairy system and quotas on some U.S. vehicles.

The bans on U.S. liquor — which remain in place in eight provinces — and vehicle quotas were put in place in retaliation for Trump’s early rounds of tariffs.

The latest levies from the American side are targeted at specific Canadian industries, including exports of honey, hockey sticks, cement and wine.

Canadian officials who were briefed by LeBlanc after his meeting with Greer on Friday said it appeared the two sides were not close to a deal.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province is prepared for “any and every scenario.”

“This is why I have been pushing so hard for a united Team Canada response to this attack on Canadian workers, on Canadian sovereignty, Canadian communities. We need to stick together,” Ford said in an address to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario in Ottawa.

The Conservative critic for Canada-U.S. relations said his party is also firmly part of Team Canada on Monday.

In a statement, Shuvaloy Majumdar called the latest tariffs “unjustified and illegal” and said the Trump administration is “tough and often unpredictable.”

“We have grown tired of seeing our country used as a punching bag. Yet we share a common hope that Prime Minister (Mark) Carney will deliver a genuine win at the negotiating table,” Majumdar said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

2h ago

5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this...

8m ago

2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area...

2h ago

Possible human remains found in Scarborough; police investigating suspicious incident

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the Ellesmere Road and Markham...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Public Health probing Legionnaires' disease outbreak near Bathurst and Dupont; 6 cases confirmed

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a Legionnaires' disease outbreak within roughly a one‑kilometre radius of Bathurst Street and Dupont Street, after six confirmed cases were identified among...

2h ago

5 charged in Brampton double homicide; 2 youths among those arrested

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this...

8m ago

2 men charged with attempted murder in stabbing near Broadview and Danforth

Two men are facing attempted murder charges in relation to a near-fatal stabbing in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area, Toronto police announced on Monday. Emergency crews were called to the area...

2h ago

Possible human remains found in Scarborough; police investigating suspicious incident

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the Ellesmere Road and Markham...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville' actress, dead at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

4h ago

2:40
Fire compromises well-known Toronto strip club

Investigators have begun a probe into the cause and circumstances of a fire that left Zanzibar Tavern in downtown Toronto severely compromised. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

4:06
Early morning fire compromises iconic Zanzibar Tavern

A building that has stood in Toronto's downtown core for decades is considered compromised after fire swept through the structure early Sunday morning.

21h ago

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

August 15, 2026 8:11 pm EST EST

3:01
U of T's law school to ban laptops in some classes

U of T's Henry N.R. Jackman Faculty of Law has notified students this week that many of its professors will ban laptops from their classrooms this fall. Catalina Gillies reports on their reasoning and the response from the Students' Law Society.

August 14, 2026 9:58 pm EST EST

More Videos