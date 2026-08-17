Residential fire in Mississauga sends 1 person to hospital

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) were called to the scene around 1:05 a.m., deploying a significant number of crews to contain the blaze. Officials say the fire appeared confined to a single home, though neighbouring residences were evacuated as a safety measure while firefighters worked to bring the situation under control. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 17, 2026 5:28 am.

A residential fire in a Mississauga neighbourhood prompted a large emergency response and precautionary evacuations after flames broke out on Gardenview Crescent early Monday.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) were called to the scene near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 1:05 a.m., deploying a number of crews to contain the blaze.

Officials say the fire appeared confined to a single home, though neighbouring residences were evacuated as a safety measure while firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene. One individual was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries related to smoke inhalation. The person’s age and gender have not been released.

MFES confirmed that all occupants of the affected home were safely evacuated.

Road closures remain in place around Gardenview Crescent and Castlebridge Drive, and police are urging drivers to use alternate routes while emergency crews continue their work.

Investigators have not yet commented on the cause of the fire.

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