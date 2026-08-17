Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash, eastbound express lanes closed in Mississauga

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the eastbound express lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 4 p.m. Monday.

A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

The eastbound express lanes are closed from Winston Churchill to Mavis Road and the investigation is still ongoing.