Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash, eastbound express lanes closed in Mississauga
Posted August 17, 2026 4:40 pm.
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the eastbound express lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 4 p.m. Monday.
A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
It’s unknown whether anyone else was injured in the crash.
The eastbound express lanes are closed from Winston Churchill to Mavis Road and the investigation is still ongoing.