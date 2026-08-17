Overdue home-built plane found in Ontario’s Kawartha Lakes area, pilot still missing

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says a home-built plane that failed to return to Oshawa, Ont., last week was found but the 73-year-old pilot who flew it is still missing.

The search-and-rescue team says the plane was found on Wolf Lake in Queen Elizabeth II Provincial Park in the Kawartha Lakes region.

It says Ontario Provincial Police are now handling this as a missing person’s case and search units will support efforts to find the man.

A large search operation was launched on Friday after the plane departed from the Oshawa Airport at 8:30 a.m. and failed to return that same morning at 9:30 a.m.

Durham regional police identified the missing man, David, by first name only and said he is an experienced pilot who usually flies in the area south of the municipality of Kawartha Lakes and north of Lake Scugog.

Police have described the plane as a home-built, blue and yellow aircraft with the letters “FOFZ” on the tail.