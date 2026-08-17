Supreme Court asked to review Texas law requiring the Ten Commandments in public schools

FILE - Students work under Ten Commandments and Bill of Rights posters on display in a classroom at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay,File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Michael Kunzelman And Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press,

Posted August 17, 2026 4:07 pm.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 4:18 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Civil rights advocates on Monday said they asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Texas law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments, teeing up a case that could set a new national standard for the limits of state-sponsored religious expression in classrooms.

Over two dozen Texas families represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups petitioned the nation’s highest court to overturn a split decision in April by the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The New Orleans-based appeals court’s 9-8 ruling upheld the Texas law, which requires public school classrooms to display a state-selected version of the Ten Commandments drawn from the King James Bible.

In their Supreme Court brief, the families’ attorneys argue that the law violates basic First Amendment principles governing the separation of church and state.

“The question of whether a state may impose scripture on impressionable, captive-audience children — for nearly every hour of every school day, for up to (13) years — implicates the most fundamental guarantees of the First Amendment and our Nation’s highest ideals,” they wrote.

The 5th Circuit reversed a lower federal court ruling that had blocked approximately a dozen Texas school districts from putting up the posters. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law, which took effect last September.

Because Texas’ law only requires districts to hang the Ten Commandments if they are donated, conservative groups and individuals began dropping off boxes of posters at campuses across the state as the school year began last year.

“No child is made to recite the Commandments, believe them, or affirm their divine origin,” the 5th Circuit’s ruling says.

The 5th Circuit also ruled in February that Louisiana can enforce its own law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Republicans in the South have been leading the way in putting the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Louisiana became the first state to pass a requirement in 2024, followed by Arkansas and Texas. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a similar law earlier this year.

___

Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.

Michael Kunzelman And Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash, eastbound express lanes closed in Mississauga

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 401 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the eastbound express lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard...

19m ago

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. policy compelling some drug companies to stall medicine rollouts in Canada 

Nearly 50 life-extending, enriching or saving drugs have cancelled or delayed their Canadian launches in the past year; some of which, were already approved by Health Canada. “Canadians need to know...

Just now

Overdue home-built plane found in Ontario's Kawartha Lakes area, pilot still missing

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says a home-built plane that failed to return to Oshawa, Ont., last week was found but the 73-year-old pilot who flew it is still missing.

1h ago

'Major delays': Oil spill shuts down stretch of Hwy. 401 near Keele

Police are warning of "major delays" following an oil spill that shut a section of westbound Highway 401 near Keele Street in North York. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash, eastbound express lanes closed in Mississauga

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash with a vehicle on Highway 401 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police were called to the eastbound express lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard...

19m ago

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. policy compelling some drug companies to stall medicine rollouts in Canada 

Nearly 50 life-extending, enriching or saving drugs have cancelled or delayed their Canadian launches in the past year; some of which, were already approved by Health Canada. “Canadians need to know...

Just now

Overdue home-built plane found in Ontario's Kawartha Lakes area, pilot still missing

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says a home-built plane that failed to return to Oshawa, Ont., last week was found but the 73-year-old pilot who flew it is still missing.

1h ago

'Major delays': Oil spill shuts down stretch of Hwy. 401 near Keele

Police are warning of "major delays" following an oil spill that shut a section of westbound Highway 401 near Keele Street in North York. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:19
Possible human remains found in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

6h ago

2:08
Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville' actress, dead at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

8h ago

2:40
Fire compromises well-known Toronto strip club

Investigators have begun a probe into the cause and circumstances of a fire that left Zanzibar Tavern in downtown Toronto severely compromised. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

4:06
Early morning fire compromises iconic Zanzibar Tavern

A building that has stood in Toronto's downtown core for decades is considered compromised after fire swept through the structure early Sunday morning.

August 16, 2026 3:43 pm EST EST

0:43
Sunny skies give way to showers on Sunday

Rain showers and some thunderstorms possible for Sunday afternoon and evening.

August 15, 2026 8:11 pm EST EST

More Videos