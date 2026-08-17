Toronto police have arrested a man following an alleged hate‑motivated assault involving racial slurs in the York Mills Road and Don Mills Road area early Sunday.

Investigators say the incident happened around 12 a.m. on Aug. 16, when the accused became involved in an interaction with a victim who was visibly identifiable as a South Asian male. According to police, the man allegedly directed repeated anti‑South Asian racial slurs toward the victim.

When the victim attempted to leave, police say the accused assaulted him. Officers were called to the scene and began investigating.

Skyler Sampson, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault and offence motivated by hatred, police said. He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Sunday morning.

Police say the case is being treated as a suspected hate‑motivated offence, and the investigation remains ongoing.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.