Mike Layton looking to re-enter municipal politics, to run in University-Rosedale

Mike Layton son of the late NDP leader Jack Layton addresses delegates at the NDP Convention in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 17, 2026 7:34 am.

Last Updated August 17, 2026 8:12 am.

Former Toronto councillor Mike Layton is looking to make a return to municipal politics and will run for a spot at City Hall in the fall election.

Layton served three terms on city council from 2010 to 2022, first being elected in 2010 to represent Ward 19 Trinity-Spadina, and then in 2018 for Ward 11 University-Rosedale. He stepped away from political life in 2022 to spend more time with his family and focus on environmental work.

In his announcement letter posted to X on Monday morning, Layton said he does not regret that decision, but is looking to return to City Hall to address issues like affordable housing.

“Four years ago, I stepped away as the city councillor for University—Rosedale to spend more time with my family. I haven’t regretted it for a minute. I’ve been to every school play and dance recital. I’ve taken my girls tobogganing at Bickford Park, swimming at Christie Pits and biking to the Toronto Islands. Those are moments you don’t get back,” he states.

However, Layton said his children are older now and are “asking bigger questions.”

“They want to know why their friend can’t find an affordable place to live in the neighbourhood and has to change schools. Why they can bike on some streets and not others. Why the sky is orange and tastes like campfire. I have the answers, but that’s not enough — I want to work on solutions,” he states.

Layton is expected to file his nomination papers at Toronto City Hall on Monday morning to run in Ward 11 University-Rosedale. The seat is currently held by Dianne Saxe.

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 26.

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