Possible human remains found in Scarborough; police investigating suspicious incident

A Toronto Police Service logo on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 17, 2026 8:16 am.

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Ellesmere Road and Markham Road area at approximately 5:50 p.m. for reports of a suspicious incident. When they arrived, police located remains that investigators say may be human.

Toronto police say the investigation is in its early stages, and no further details about the discovery have been released. Detectives have not yet determined whether the incident is criminal in nature.

“If this is determined to be criminal in nature, or this is deemed to be a homicide, more information will be provided,” police told CityNews.

A police presence remains at the scene as officers continue to gather evidence.

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