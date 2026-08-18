B.C.’s provincial health officer to hold news conference amid wildfire smoke warnings

VANCOUVER — B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to hold a news conference today as much of the southern half of the province remains blanketed in wildfire smoke.

The news conference will also include Emergency Management Minister Kelly Greene and Forests Minister Ravi Parmar.

Orange and yellow air quality warnings cover a large swath of the province, as major fires burn near Boston Bar and in the Cariboo and Okanagan regions.

More than 120 wildfires are burning across B.C., including blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands to flee.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says British Columbians should support businesses affected by the fires.

She says this is the most important time of the year for businesses that have instead faced evacuations, road closures, smoke and other disruptions to operations.

“As families, workers and small businesses in Summerland and across the Okanagan continue to respond to and recover from wildfires and evacuations, British Columbians have a simple way to show their support for affected farmers: look for local and to buy B.C.,” Popham said in a statement Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press