E-scooter rider dies after striking open door of parked vehicle in Toronto

An e-scooter rider has died after striking the open door of a parked vehicle in Toronto over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a collision.

It was reported that a 60-year-old man was driving a scooter westbound on Driftwood Avenue when “for unknown reasons,” he struck the open driver-side door of a parked vehicle.

The owner of the parked vehicle, a 22-year-old man, remained at the scene. The e-scooter driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, he died of his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is still ongoing.