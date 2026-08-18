E-scooter rider dies after striking open door of parked vehicle in Toronto
Posted August 18, 2026 9:11 pm.
Last Updated August 18, 2026 10:12 pm.
An e-scooter rider has died after striking the open door of a parked vehicle in Toronto over the weekend.
Officers were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a collision.
It was reported that a 60-year-old man was driving a scooter westbound on Driftwood Avenue when “for unknown reasons,” he struck the open driver-side door of a parked vehicle.
The owner of the parked vehicle, a 22-year-old man, remained at the scene. The e-scooter driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, he died of his injuries.
An investigation into the collision is still ongoing.