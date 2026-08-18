E-scooter rider dies after striking open door of parked vehicle in Toronto

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 18, 2026 9:11 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 10:12 pm.

An e-scooter rider has died after striking the open door of a parked vehicle in Toronto over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a collision.

It was reported that a 60-year-old man was driving a scooter westbound on Driftwood Avenue when “for unknown reasons,” he struck the open driver-side door of a parked vehicle.

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The owner of the parked vehicle, a 22-year-old man, remained at the scene. The e-scooter driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, he died of his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

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