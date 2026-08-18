‘Heated Rivalry’ author Rachel Reid gives $300,000 to keep Nova Scotia libraries open

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia author whose romance books inspired the wildly popular “Heated Rivalry” TV series has donated $300,000 to financially challenged libraries in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Rachel Reid says libraries are one of the most important services available, and should be a government priority.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Library board said this summer it would have to close five of its 11 branches unless it received more money from the province.

The board had said the funding crunch was caused by a structural deficit and rising costs.

But the provincial government declined to increase the board’s budget.

In July, however, the board said it would keep the branches open until the end of September.

And when it learned about Reid’s donation on Monday, the board said the money would be used to focus on priority library services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press