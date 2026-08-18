Here’s the (long) list of items facing possible tariffs from the U.S.

Talks between Canada and the United States are intensifying as the clock ticks down toward a midnight deadline that could see a steep 50 per cent tariff imposed on a range of Canadian exports.

If the two sides aren’t able to come to an agreement, goods including Canadian booze, cement, honey and hockey sticks will all face new duties at the U.S. border as of Aug. 19.

The varied collection represents roughly five per cent of all of Canada’s exports to the United States, to a value of roughly $28 billion annually.

The tariffs themselves are grouped by three executive orders loosely themed around motor vehicles, dairy and alcohol. But the content of each of U.S. President Donald Trump’s actual tariff lists are broader and not necessarily tied to those items.

Here’s a broad look at what’s in the Trump administration’s sights as negotiations enter the eleventh hour.

The dairy order:

Milk and cream

Whey and milk protein concentrates, including casein

Bones and horn-cones

Lactose, glucose, fructose and blended syrups

Sugars, cane molasses

Non-alcoholic beer

Essential oils of peppermint

The alcohol order:

Beer, wine, liquor, cider and other fermented beverages

Essential oils of grapefruit

Densified wood blocks, plates, strips

Some wooden tableware

Wood marquetry and inlaid wood, wooden articles of furniture

Skewers and ice cream sticks, as well as bamboo products

Basketwork and other articles

Grease-proof paper

Ice hockey and field hockey equipment, other than balls and skates

The motor vehicles order:

Natural honey

Down feathers

Tortoise shell, whalebone, horns, antlers and other animal parts

Tulips and other dormant flower buds, live orchids and mushroom spawn, tubers, mosses and lichen

Vegetable, tree and shrub seeds

A range of other vegetation and parts

Perfumes containing alcohol and plant parts used in perfume

Various essential oils

Makeup preparations

Doughs and other bakers’ mixes

Bitters

Synthetic paints and varnishes, printer inks

Cements

Candles

Various fatty acids

Vinyl floor tiles

Non-plastic office supplies

Plastic furniture fittings

Household and toilet articles, tableware, kitchenware

Dog leashes and saddles

Luggage and other cases, such as for musical instruments

Various fibreboard, laminate and plywood sheets

Various paper, wallpaper, binders, paper pulp products

Silk, yarn, carpet and other various textiles

T-shirts, sweaters, trousers, dresses, gloves, coats and other clothing items of various materials

Wigs, false beards, eyebrows of synthetic textile materials

Glass packing materials

Non-industrial diamonds, not set

Various gold, silver and imitation jewelry

A range of power tools and equipment

Armoured safes, locks and lockboxes

Brewery machinery

Refrigerating or freezing furniture and equipment

Vacuums

Smartphones and other recording devices

Devices containing semiconductors for data transmission and storage

Cameras and projectors

Radar equipment and antennae, optical fibre cables

Motorcycles fitted with an engine capacity of 800 cc or greater

Floating docks, vessels and rafts

Furniture seats and parts made of wood, plastic and metal with a range of outlined uses and exemptions

Chandeliers and lamps

Toys, puzzles and models

Video game consoles

Christmas and other festival decorations

Ice skates, golf and gym equipment

Swimming pools, wading pools and parts

Fishing rods and parts

Paintings, drawings, collages, sculptures of various ages

Postage stamps and other collectors’ pieces

Antiques of an age exceeding 100 years but not exceeding 250 years

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press