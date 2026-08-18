Mississauga man charged in online child‑exploitation probe spanning multiple police services

John Thompson, 52, of Mississauga, is charged. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 18, 2026 11:46 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 11:53 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a Mississauga man has been charged in a months‑long child‑exploitation investigation that involved multiple aliases and allegations that the accused attempted to arrange meetings with youths he believed were under 16.

Investigators say the case began in September 2025, when officers identified a suspect using an online platform to communicate with youths and allegedly attempted to arrange sexual offences.

According to the YRP, the suspect used numerous aliases over a seven‑month period, including “Scanner,” “Competentist,” “James Thomas,” “JP T” and “Confessionator,” while continuing to send messages to individuals he believed were underage.

In May 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) notified York police that they were investigating similar allegations involving the same suspect, prompting the two services to coordinate their efforts.

By June 2026, a Mississauga man was arrested and charged in connection with both investigations. Police have released a photo of the accused, saying they believe additional victims may exist.

John Thompson, 52, of Mississauga, is charged with two counts of making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, three counts of luring a person under 16 by telecommunication, making sexually explicit material available to a child under 18, and possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Investigators are urging anyone with information, or anyone who may have been contacted by the suspect under any of the listed aliases, to come forward.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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