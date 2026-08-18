Parti Québécois says it won’t hold referendum on sovereignty while Trump is president

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks during a press conference at their party convention in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2026 8:41 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 9:58 am.

MONTREAL — The leader of the Parti Québécois says his party would not call a referendum on sovereignty if it forms a government until Donald Trump leaves the White House.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says his party still plans to call a referendum on whether Quebec should separate from Canada in its first mandate.

But he says an issue as crucial as the future of Quebec requires a clear and serene debate.

He says this debate should not be disrupted by American politics or surprise announcements coming from the U.S. president.

St-Pierre Plamondon also says the unpredictable nature of the Trump administration could harm the referendum process as well as the quality of a debate about Quebec’s future.

St-Pierre Plamondon has been leading in recent public opinion polls ahead of a general election in Quebec that must be held before Oct. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of toddler who fell from North York high‑rise files $18.5M lawsuit

The family of a two‑year‑old girl who died after falling from a 19th‑floor apartment window in North York has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the building's owners and property managers,...

50m ago

Gunfire damages home and vehicles in overnight shooting in Rexdale

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a home and several parked vehicles in a residential neighbourhood in Rexdale early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue...

2h ago

Man charged after youths sexually assaulted days apart on Richmond Hill trails: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 30‑year‑old man in connection with two alleged sexual assaults involving youth victims that occurred just two days apart along trail systems in Richmond Hill. Investigators...

32m ago

Man seriously injured in Rexdale shooting

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in Rexdale on Tuesday morning. Officers and paramedics were called to the area of Silverstone Drive and Mount Olive Drive, near Finch...

8m ago

Top Stories

Family of toddler who fell from North York high‑rise files $18.5M lawsuit

The family of a two‑year‑old girl who died after falling from a 19th‑floor apartment window in North York has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the building's owners and property managers,...

50m ago

Gunfire damages home and vehicles in overnight shooting in Rexdale

Toronto police are investigating after gunfire struck a home and several parked vehicles in a residential neighbourhood in Rexdale early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue...

2h ago

Man charged after youths sexually assaulted days apart on Richmond Hill trails: police

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 30‑year‑old man in connection with two alleged sexual assaults involving youth victims that occurred just two days apart along trail systems in Richmond Hill. Investigators...

32m ago

Man seriously injured in Rexdale shooting

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in Rexdale on Tuesday morning. Officers and paramedics were called to the area of Silverstone Drive and Mount Olive Drive, near Finch...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Zanzibar fire prompts unsafe building order by the City of Toronto

The City of Toronto has issued unsafe building orders for Zanzibar and two adjoining properties after a major fire at the well-known strip club early Sunday.

19h ago

0:46
Two teenagers among five arrested in fatal Brampton double shooting

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this spring.

21h ago

3:39
U.S. order could stop life-saving drugs from coming to Canada

Cristina Howorun reports on what the challenges a U.S. policy could pose for Canadians trying to get treatment for rare diseases.

22h ago

1:19
Possible human remains found in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after what are believed to be human remains were discovered in a Scarborough neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

August 17, 2026 10:19 am EST EST

2:08
Hayden Panettiere, ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville' actress, dead at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

August 17, 2026 8:56 am EST EST

More Videos