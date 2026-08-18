What led to the largest Catholic schism in 156 years?

There has been a schism in the Catholic Church. In early July, Pope Leo excommunicated an ultra-conservative sect known as the Society of St. Pius X, after they ordained new bishops against his orders. It’s the largest break in the church in 156 years. With its members and followers, Leo has effectively kicked out 600,000 Catholics — a tough move by the still new Pope, who has made church unity a central theme of his pontificate.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Dr. Catherine Foisy of the University of Quebec in Montreal about why the Pope made the move, what it says about the state of the Catholic Church, and what it says about how Pope Leo is approaching this geopolitical moment.

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