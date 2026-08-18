York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 30‑year‑old man in connection with two alleged sexual assaults involving youth victims that occurred just two days apart along trail systems in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say the first incident happened on Aug. 12 at around 3:15 p.m., when a youth was walking in the area of Hwy. 7 and Bayview Avenue and was approached by an unknown man.

Police allege the suspect grabbed the victim, attempted to cover her mouth, and touched her for a sexual purpose. The victim managed to break free and flee.

Two days later, on Aug. 14 at approximately 11:30 a.m., police say a second youth victim was walking on a nearby trail when she was approached by a man who covered her mouth and touched her for a sexual purpose. She also escaped and ran for help.

Man, 30, facing multiple charges

Shortly after the second incident, officers located a suspect in the Bathurst Street and Hwy. 7 area and took him into custody.

Police have charged Jan‑Hoy Cassells, 30, of no fixed address, with sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and obstructing justice.

Investigators have released a photo of the accused, saying they believe additional victims may exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.