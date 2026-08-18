Second Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer charged with sexual assault this week

Ontario’s police watchdog says a provincial police officer was arrested and charged with sexual assault, a day after another officer with the same detachment was charged with similar offences.

The Special Investigations Unit says the alleged assault on a woman happened in December of 2025 in the Township of Tay and Ontario Provincial Police reported the accusation against the officer on Feb. 24.

The SIU says Sgt. Blake Hamilton of the OPP Southern Georgian Bay detachment has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of trust.

It says Hamilton was arrested on Tuesday morning and later released on several conditions, including that he doesn’t communicate with the complainant.

The police watchdog said on Monday that another OPP officer from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment had been charged with sexual assault in separate incidents involving a total of three women.

The SIU said the OPP reported an allegation involving the officer and a woman in February, and the other allegations emerged during its investigation.

Const. Zahid Javed was arrested on Monday morning and charged with three counts each of sexual assault and breach of trust. He was also released on several conditions.