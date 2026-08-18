Sobeys parent Empire to buy nine Morelli’s pharmacies in Ontario

Shoppers enter a west-end Toronto Sobeys grocery store, Sunday, June 26, 2023. Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned a third-quarter profit of $146.1 million as its sales rose during the period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2026 12:29 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 12:49 pm.

STELLARTON — Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. says it is buying nine Morelli’s pharmacies in Ontario that are already situated within some Longo’s grocery stores.

It says each of those pharmacies will be integrated into Sobeys National Pharmacy operations and will be rebranded as a Longo’s Pharmacy.

All nine pharmacies are located in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton.

The company did not share the cost of acquisition.

Empire has set plans to expand its pharmacy and discount grocer footprint under new CEO Pierre St-Laurent’s leadership.

Empire says the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals from the Ontario College of Pharmacists and is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

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