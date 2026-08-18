Sobeys parent Empire to buy nine Morelli’s pharmacies in Ontario

STELLARTON — Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. says it is buying nine Morelli’s pharmacies in Ontario that are already situated within some Longo’s grocery stores.

It says each of those pharmacies will be integrated into Sobeys National Pharmacy operations and will be rebranded as a Longo’s Pharmacy.

All nine pharmacies are located in the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton.

The company did not share the cost of acquisition.

Empire has set plans to expand its pharmacy and discount grocer footprint under new CEO Pierre St-Laurent’s leadership.

Empire says the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals from the Ontario College of Pharmacists and is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press