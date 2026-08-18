Tempo fall to Clark, Fever for 11th straight loss

Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 29 points as the Indiana Fever held on for a 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday.

Superstar Caitlin Clark had 24 points and seven assists as Indiana (25-13) won its fifth in a row. Dozens of fans at Scotiabank Arena wore Clark jerseys.

Brittney Sykes had 15 points, five assists and two rebounds in her return to the Tempo (10-24) lineup after missing two months of the season due to injury.

All-star Marina Mabrey had 22 point as Toronto lost its 11th straight game. Reserve Aneesah Morrow had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds, a new franchise record.

Sykes was out with a left plantar fascia injury she suffered in a June 16 game against the Fever.

Toronto dropped 10 straight games without her in the lineup.

The Tempo were in the mix for a playoff spot before the skid but now they have the third-worst record in the WNBA, ahead of the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm. Both of those teams have already been mathematically eliminated from the post-season.