Tempo fall to Clark, Fever for 11th straight loss

Toronto Tempo's Marina Mabrey (centre) drives between Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (left) and Makayla Timpson (21) during second half WNBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 18, 2026 10:17 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 10:50 pm.

Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 29 points as the Indiana Fever held on for a 101-95 win over the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday.

Superstar Caitlin Clark had 24 points and seven assists as Indiana (25-13) won its fifth in a row. Dozens of fans at Scotiabank Arena wore Clark jerseys.

Brittney Sykes had 15 points, five assists and two rebounds in her return to the Tempo (10-24) lineup after missing two months of the season due to injury.

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All-star Marina Mabrey had 22 point as Toronto lost its 11th straight game. Reserve Aneesah Morrow had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds, a new franchise record.

Sykes was out with a left plantar fascia injury she suffered in a June 16 game against the Fever. 

Toronto dropped 10 straight games without her in the lineup.

The Tempo were in the mix for a playoff spot before the skid but now they have the third-worst record in the WNBA, ahead of the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm. Both of those teams have already been mathematically eliminated from the post-season.

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