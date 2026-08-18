Tempo unveil Dot the Arctic Hare and Dez the Snapping Turtle as mascots

An arctic hare and a snapping turtle are the new faces of the Toronto Tempo.

The lone Canadian WNBA franchise unveiled Dot the Arctic Hare and Dez the Snapping Turtle as the team’s two official mascots on Tuesday.

The mascots were revealed during halftime of the Tempo’s game against the Indiana Fever.

The Tempo are in the midst of their inaugural season and now have two figures that will be forever associated with the team.

“From the beginning, we wanted our mascots to feel distinctly Tempo – rooted in who we are as a Canadian team,” Tempo chief marketing officer Whitney Bell wrote in a statement. “Dez and Dot have completely different personalities, but they’re better together. One knows when to slow things down, the other knows when to turn the energy all the way up. That balance felt like such a natural expression of Tempo, and we can’t wait for our fans to get to know them.”

The Tempo provided descriptions of their two new mascots:

“Dez (she/they) is a Borealis Blue Snapping Turtle from Muskoka, Ontario. Their name is inspired by decibel, a nod to their love of music and role as the more measured half of the duo. Dez is calm, clever and always thinking a few steps ahead.

A Taurus who spins the 1s and 2s in their spare time, Dez’s secret talent is snapping – they also have a particular fondness for soft shell tacos.

Dot (she/her) is an Arctic Hare named for Toronto’s longtime nickname, T-Dot. Originally from the Arctic Circle, she brings seemingly endless energy, acrobatics and enthusiasm to everything she does – making her the undisputed hype woman of the pair.

A Gemini whose hobbies can best be described as ‘hops and hype,’ Dot loves cotton candy, Drive to Survive, and any opportunity to get the crowd on its feet.”