Wildfire season tracking to be 4th worst on record; fire risk remains elevated

The Bald Range wildfire, that forced 20,000 people out of their homes in the south Okanagan region, burns in Summerland, B.C., late Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted August 18, 2026 3:28 pm.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is on track for its fourth worst wildfire season on record.

At a regular fire briefing in Ottawa Tuesday, federal forecasters said September’s fire risk stands to be well above seasonal averages across northern British Columbia., northern Quebec and most of Labrador.

So far this year, wildfires have burned more than 40,000 square kilometres — an area almost the size of Nova Scotia — marking the first time in history that forest has burned for four years in a row in Canada.

A wildfire destroyed around 150 homes, barns and other buildings in the south Okanagan region in B.C. earlier this month. In July, a fire also destroyed much of Namaygoosisagagun, also known as Collins First Nation, 250 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

That fire merged with others in the area and became the largest wildfire ever recorded in Ontario, spanning more than 3,500 square kilometres.

Yet the number of requests for federal assistance related to wildfires dropped dramatically this year, government officials told reporters at a technical briefing.

“Last year, we had received 11 wildfire related requests for assistance and extension requests. In contrast, only two wildfire related (requests for assistance) have been received to date in 2026,” said Craig Oldham, the director general with public safety and emergency preparedness.

So far this year there have been 8,616 people evacuated from First Nations communities across the country fleeing wildfires, which is down from the 49,000 last year.

“Since 2023, each year, consistently, we’ve seen the highest number of evacuees. This year, we are trending below our previous year averages. Last year we saw our highest number of evacuees ever, primarily driven by the Manitoba fires,” said Natasha Klink, the operations manager of the emergency management branch at Indigenous Services Canada.

She said this year has seen the fourth-highest number of evacuees from First Nations communities.

“Continuing this pace, we’re likely going to land at about the same levels as 2024.”

Oldham said there are currently 580 wildfires across the country, with 30 being out of control, though he noted this year’s wildfire season is less severe than last year, which marked the second-worst wildfire season on record.

Still, forecasters are anticipating a drier September across much of Canada, except for Alberta and Saskatchewan, making for a greater fire risk than usual.

“It is important to note, however, that the seasonal baseline fire danger for many of these regions is typically very low in September,” said Yan Boulanger, a research scientist with Natural Resources Canada.

“As a result, although the forecast indicates above average danger, significant fire growth is not considered likely.”

The worst fire season on record took place in 2023 when more than 170,000 square kilometres burned, an area more than twice the size of New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nate Erskine-Smith joins Beaches—East York race before Toronto election filing deadline

There are now nearly a dozen candidates vying to be the next Ward 19 Beaches-East York councillor after Brad Bradford opted to run for mayor.

7m ago

Carney, Trump talked ongoing negotiations, PMO says, as clock ticks toward tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump were on the phone Tuesday hours before the U.S. was set to bring in punishing tariffs on a slate of Canadian goods — but Carney's office gave no details of the call or whether they are close to a deal to avert those tariffs.

4m ago

Remains of third missing man found on Smiths Falls property

The remains of another missing man from the Smiths Falls area were found on a rural property near the town last week, provincial police confirmed in a release. The remains of Lawrence Bertrim, who was...

breaking

2h ago

How the 'Caitlin Clark Effect' has taken hold ahead of first game in Toronto

The Fever are the most-watched team in the league by a long shot, and with them playing in Toronto, there’s an opportunity for the Tempo to reintroduce themselves to a new batch of fans. 

7h ago

Top Stories

Nate Erskine-Smith joins Beaches—East York race before Toronto election filing deadline

There are now nearly a dozen candidates vying to be the next Ward 19 Beaches-East York councillor after Brad Bradford opted to run for mayor.

7m ago

Carney, Trump talked ongoing negotiations, PMO says, as clock ticks toward tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump were on the phone Tuesday hours before the U.S. was set to bring in punishing tariffs on a slate of Canadian goods — but Carney's office gave no details of the call or whether they are close to a deal to avert those tariffs.

4m ago

Remains of third missing man found on Smiths Falls property

The remains of another missing man from the Smiths Falls area were found on a rural property near the town last week, provincial police confirmed in a release. The remains of Lawrence Bertrim, who was...

breaking

2h ago

How the 'Caitlin Clark Effect' has taken hold ahead of first game in Toronto

The Fever are the most-watched team in the league by a long shot, and with them playing in Toronto, there’s an opportunity for the Tempo to reintroduce themselves to a new batch of fans. 

7h ago

Most Watched Today

5:02
Canadian businesses want a good trade deal but not at any cost: CFIB economist

Chief Economist and VP of Research at the CFIB Simon Gaudreault provides a pulse check on Canadian businesses as the deadline looms for potentially 50 per cent tariffs on a variety of goods worth $28 billion.

5h ago

1:40
Family of toddler who died falling from high-rise files $18.5M lawsuit

The family of a two‑year‑old girl who died after falling from a 19th‑floor apartment window in North York has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the building’s owners and property managers.

6h ago

2:30
Zanzibar fire prompts unsafe building order by the City of Toronto

The City of Toronto has issued unsafe building orders for Zanzibar and two adjoining properties after a major fire at the well-known strip club early Sunday.

August 17, 2026 2:50 pm EST EST

0:46
Two teenagers among five arrested in fatal Brampton double shooting

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three adults and two youths have been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide that left two males dead on the grounds of a Brampton school earlier this spring.

August 17, 2026 12:54 pm EST EST

3:39
U.S. order could stop life-saving drugs from coming to Canada

Cristina Howorun reports on what the challenges a U.S. policy could pose for Canadians trying to get treatment for rare diseases.

August 17, 2026 12:41 pm EST EST

More Videos